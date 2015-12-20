Watford stars not for sale - Flores

Quique Sanchez Flores has issued a hands-off warning to Watford duo Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney's suitors.

Ighalo, 26, has been in particularly good form, scoring 10 of the club's 18 Premier League goals this season with three in the last three games.

Deeney has supported his Nigerian strike partner well, chipping in with five goals in 16 Premier League games.

As a result, Watford will be anticipating offers for their star strikers but Flores said he would rather spend money and improve what he has.

"In meetings I have with the owner and the sporting director we never talk about the possibility of these players like Ighalo or Deeney leaving in the middle of the season," Flores said.

"My expectation is they will stay in our team but of course when we are talking about January we are talking about covering different positions. We want cover for them."

Flores said while he wanted to bolster the squad, he would not spend for the sake of it.

"There are three positions where we need cover because injuries happen," said the Watford manager.

"We have to take care about the type of player coming in.

"We need players with specific characteristics in terms of their football ability and in terms of their personality."

Watford take on Liverpool on Sunday as the newly promoted side look to continue their impressive start to the Premier League season, which has Flores' team sitting in seventh with 25 points from 16 games.