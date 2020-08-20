Wayne Rooney to manage England at Soccer Aid

Former England captain and all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney will manage his country at Soccer Aid.

The Derby forward will step into the dugout for the first time to take charge of England as they look to regain the trophy won by the World XI side in 2019.

As ever the game will raise funds for Unicef and the 2020 edition will focus on coronavirus as the mixture of former professionals and celebrities ‘play for Generation COVID’.

This year’s match was originally scheduled for June 6 but was postponed following the coronavirus outbreak.

Soccer Aid World XI celebrate winning following the Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge last season. (Soccer Aid)

Now it will return to Old Trafford, Rooney’s former home, and the 34-year-old is looking forward to the challenge.

“Taking part in Soccer Aid for Unicef is something I have wanted to do for many years,” he said.

“Previously, I have never been able to make the dates work, but this year was obviously different.

“I was enormously proud to be asked to manage the England team and although there will be no fans at the match, it is always special to go back to Old Trafford.

“I’d like to thank Derby County Football Club for giving me special dispensation to take part in the match.”

Sam Allardyce is England’s co-manager alongside Rooney, with David Seaman goalkeeping coach.