English League One club re-sign jailed forward following prison sentence

Akins, 36, was jailed in April this year for causing the death of cyclist Adrian Daniel in a road traffic collision back in March 2022.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison, seven to be served in custody with the following seven on licence.

The player's contract with the Stags came to an end on June 30, 2025, at which time Akins was serving his sentence.

Mansfield Town re-sign jailed striker Lucas Akins

Mansfield have released a statement confirming they are retaining the player's services in line with the 'principles of rehabilitation and reintegration'.

"Mansfield Town Football Club can confirm that it has retained the registration of forward Lucas Akins, who has rejoined the first team squad following the conclusion of a custodial sentence," a club statement read.

"This follows a road traffic accident in March 2022, which tragically resulted in the death of Mr Adrian Daniel.

"The club wishes to once again extend its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Daniel. Our thoughts remain with all those impacted by this tragic accident."

Akins admitted causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving at Leeds Crown Court in March this year and was subsequently handed a custodial sentence, in addition to being banned from driving for one year.

"Lucas, having served his sentence, should be afforded the opportunity to resume his professional career," Mansfield's statement continued.

"Lucas has reiterated his profound remorse for the events of that day and fully recognises the enduring impact this tragedy has had on the family of Mr Daniel."

Akins has represented Mansfield since 2022 and prior to his spell with the Stags, spent eight seasons with Burton Albion.