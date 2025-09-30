Manchester United rivals tipped to reignite old feud in ring at global boxing event

Wayne Rooney clashes with Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates at the 2006 FIFA World Cup

Football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney have been urged to revisit their 2006 FIFA World Cup feud by a fellow sporting star, only this time in the ring.

A keen boxer in his youth, Rooney has previously spoken of his affinity for the sport, while Ronaldo is no stranger to the methods required to train the world's best in the renowned fighting discipline.

Rooney's famous knockout goal celebration saw the former England striker mimic being punched and falling to the ground, in response to a leaked video that had become a major news story back in 2015.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney urged to reignite feud in boxing match

Deontay Wilder trains with his head coach Malik Scott (right) (Image credit: Getty Images)

A national newspaper had published an image from the video which appeared to show Rooney had been knocked out by fellow footballer and sparring partner Phil Bardsley while the pair were engaged in a playful bout.

Rooney also made headlines in 2006 when he was sent off for England at the quarter-final stage of the World Cup for a stamp on Portugal defender Ricardo Carvalho.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - July 1: Wayne Rooney of England is shown Red card and sent off by Referee Horacio Elizondo as Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the FIFA World Cup Finals 2006 Quarter Final match between England and Portugal at Arena Aufschalke on July 1, 2006 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***Wayne Rooney; Horacio Elizondo; Cristiano Ronaldo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo was caught on camera winking at an international teammate after the red card had been brandished, having vehemently urged the referee to expel his Manchester United teammate from the field.

American heavyweight boxer Malik Scott, 44, has suggested a potential match-up between Rooney and Ronaldo would elevate boxing's profile with a bout.

"Cristiano Ronaldo versus Wayne Rooney would bring more eyes to boxing, and I'm all for it," he said, via CanadaCasino. "Any time boxing gets more attention, it's a good thing. I want people to enjoy the spectacle, not just critique it. Just enjoy the carnival. It would be a global event because these are high-level names that would draw huge numbers."

Scott is married to football broadcaster Kate Abdo, who has previously featured on Sky Sports News and currently heads up CBS's Champions League coverage alongside the likes of Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Thierry Henry.

FOX Sports host Kate Abdo, pictured in November 2021 (Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Kate on Misfits would have been good, but I was in love with her when we first talked about it. Now I'm just overwhelmed with love and gratitude when it comes to her," Scott added.

"Now I can't even imagine her going to box. It's crazy how things go because at one time I was considering it so heavily, and then here I am now saying, 'Absolutely over my dead body. It would never happen.'"