Arsenal report: Palmeiras president confirms Gabriel Jesus return 'home soon', with star having already agreed exit
Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus may have played his final game in the Premier League with an imminent move seemingly set
Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has been told he will be returning to Brazil.
The 28-year-old Gunners forward is yet to play competitively so far this season and has struggled with recurring injuries during his time in North London, injuring an anterior cruciate ligament in January that he has yet to return from.
Claims from his home country now seem to suggest his days at the Emirates Stadium are numbered and that the end of his career at Arsenal is fast approaching.
Gabriel Jesu told HE WILL be returning to Brazil amid Arsenal exit claims
After suffering a second ACL tear of his career last season, Jesus has now been sidelined for 10 months, with his return date yet to be fully established.
With Viktor Gyokeres now at the club, the former Manchester City man may find it difficult to get back into the side and his future is looking somewhat bleak.
According to new reports from Brazil, namely Palmeiras club president Leila Pereira, Jesus is of keen interest, and a return home has now been talked up in the press.
Speaking to South American journalist Paloma Tocci, Leila openly admitted her admiration for the Arsenal striker and didn’t hide her wish to bring him back to the club.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“Of course Gabriel Jesus. And I’ll say more. Soon you’re coming back home, Gabriel! One day you’ll return,” said Pereira. FourFourTwo has previously relayed information that Jesus has agreed an exit already – though the lack of a fee has seemingly stopped the Gunners from parting ways.
The report also claims Everton are seen as the main club interested in signing the currently-sidelined forward, who could be back in action towards the back end of 2026.
With Kai Havertz also to compete with, Jesus' chances of featuring under Mikel Arteta this season do look tricky, to say the least.
In FourFourTwo's view, if the Gunners can command a decent fee for the 28-year-old, a move away from the club may be the best resolution for all parties.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.