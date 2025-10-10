Arsenal report: Palmeiras president confirms Gabriel Jesus return 'home soon', with star having already agreed exit

Gabriel Jesus has struggled with a knee injury over the past 12 month

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has been told he will be returning to Brazil.

The 28-year-old Gunners forward is yet to play competitively so far this season and has struggled with recurring injuries during his time in North London, injuring an anterior cruciate ligament in January that he has yet to return from.

Claims from his home country now seem to suggest his days at the Emirates Stadium are numbered and that the end of his career at Arsenal is fast approaching.

Gabriel Jesu told HE WILL be returning to Brazil amid Arsenal exit claims

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus scored seven times last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

After suffering a second ACL tear of his career last season, Jesus has now been sidelined for 10 months, with his return date yet to be fully established.

With Viktor Gyokeres now at the club, the former Manchester City man may find it difficult to get back into the side and his future is looking somewhat bleak.

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres signed for the club earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to new reports from Brazil, namely Palmeiras club president Leila Pereira, Jesus is of keen interest, and a return home has now been talked up in the press.

Speaking to South American journalist Paloma Tocci, Leila openly admitted her admiration for the Arsenal striker and didn’t hide her wish to bring him back to the club.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Of course Gabriel Jesus. And I’ll say more. Soon you’re coming back home, Gabriel! One day you’ll return,” said Pereira. FourFourTwo has previously relayed information that Jesus has agreed an exit already – though the lack of a fee has seemingly stopped the Gunners from parting ways.

The report also claims Everton are seen as the main club interested in signing the currently-sidelined forward, who could be back in action towards the back end of 2026.

Everton are said to be interested in signing Jesus in January (Image credit: Alamy)

With Kai Havertz also to compete with, Jesus' chances of featuring under Mikel Arteta this season do look tricky, to say the least.

In FourFourTwo's view, if the Gunners can command a decent fee for the 28-year-old, a move away from the club may be the best resolution for all parties.