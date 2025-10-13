‘His movement, intelligence, speed and willingness to roll up his sleeves and get stuck in are very impressive. Liverpool have recruited a player beginning to realise his potential’ Eintracht Frankfurt legend tells Reds what to expect from Hugo Ekitike
The French forward was signed in an £79million deal this summer
It seems strange to claim that a transfer that could be worth up to £80million went somewhat under the radar this summer, but amid the backdrop of the seemingly never-ending Alexander Isak transfer saga, Hugo Ekitike’s arrival at Liverpool was relatively unheralded.
The 23-year-old France international was part of the Reds’ £400million summer spending spree as he arrived from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt following a campaign that saw him net 22 times in Germany and begin to fulfil the potential that saw Paris Saint-Germain pay €35million for his services in 2023.
And according to Eintracht legend Ralf Falkenmayer, Liverpool are well placed to take advantage of the forward’s peak years.
Falkenmayer on what Ekitike will bring to Liverpool
“When Hugo Ekitike joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Paris Saint-Germain 18 months ago, he had a difficult start – he didn’t score in his opening 11 games, but you could see there was potential,” Falkenmayer tells FourFourTwo.
“He came to life at the end of that campaign, scoring four goals in his final five games, and I was pleased to see that the deal was made permanent for £14m last summer. I felt that he’d have a bigger role to play, but I don’t think anybody foresaw just how much bigger.
“His movement, intelligence, speed and willingness to roll up his sleeves and get stuck in were very impressive. He and Omar Marmoush worked well as a duo because they pushed each other to go further.
“After Marmoush left the club, qualification for the Champions League was made much more difficult, but Ekitike rose to the occasion.
“He was given more responsibility to carry the team and shouldered it remarkably – I was really impressed that he had the personality to do that.”
Falkenmayer, who turned out more than 300 times for Eintract during two spells in 1980s and ‘90s, admits he was sorry to see Ekitke move on.
“I was sad to see him go this summer, but it was a good deal for all parties – Liverpool were recruiting a player who was already beginning to realise his potential.
“Eintracht received a huge fee for a player they paid a relatively small sum for and Hugo had got a move to one of the world’s biggest clubs.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
