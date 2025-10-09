Who are the commentators, pundits and presenters for England vs Wales?
ITV will show live coverage of the friendly between England and Wales on Thursday night?
England host Wales at Wembley on Thursday night in a friendly that will likely not feel entirely amicable.
The two Home Nations have not faced each other since World Cup 2022, when England were 3-0 winners over Wales in the group stage in Qatar. Before that, there was a 3-0 friendly victory for the Three Lions in 2020, and a 2-1 win in the group stage at Euro 2016 (a tournament that proved far more successful for Wales, despite that result).
This week’s match will be shown live on ITV, with coverage to begin from 7pm ahead of kick off at 7:45pm. But which pundits will provide the pre-game buildup?
Who are the pundits for England vs Wales?
Former Wales manager Chris Coleman, who guided his country to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, will be part of ITV’s punditry team.
He will be joined by former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright, who earned 33 caps for the Three Lions.
The final part of the punditry trio will be ex-Ireland and Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, whose acerbic analysis will no doubt add to the entertainment.
Mark Pougatch will present the programme.
Who are the commentators for England vs Wales?
ITV’s now familiar leading duo will take to the commentary box again at Wembley for this intriguing contest.
Former England defender Lee Dixon will provide analysis as co-commentator, with Sam Matterface on commentary.
Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.
