We gave PSG confidence before Madrid clash – Dijon respond to Rabiot jibe

Dijon saw the funny side of Adrien Rabiot's comments after the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder lamented his team's loss to Real Madrid by highlighting their eight-goal rout of the French club.

Ligue 1 giants PSG took to the Santiago Bernabeu with great hope but left the Spanish capital 3-1 losers in the opening leg of their last-16 tie against the Champions League holders on Wednesday.

Rabiot, who opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before Cristiano Ronaldo's double inspired a comeback, was particularly scathing of the collapse, telling beIN SPORTS: "It's great to put eight goals past Dijon, but it is in these matches that you have to make it count."

PSG superstar Neymar scored four goals in the relentless demolition of Dijon in Ligue 1 last month.

On a tout fait pour mettre le en confiance avant le .... Et voilà comment ils nous remercient ! Bon du coup on a quand même parlé du en soirée ! February 14, 2018

And Dijon responded to Rabiot via Twitter post-match, writing: "We did everything to give PSG confidence before Real Madrid... And this is how they thank us!"

PSG – 12 points clear in the league – welcome Madrid to Parc des Princes on March 6 as they look to reach the quarter-finals.