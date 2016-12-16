Welbeck closing in on Arsenal return

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck will return to first-team training next week after seven months out with a knee injury.

Welbeck damaged cartilage in his right knee in May's 2-2 draw with Manchester City and is yet to make an appearance this season.

Arsenal return to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with both sides hoping to hang onto the coattails of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

And Wenger used his pre-match press conference to reveal that Welbeck had completed his rehabilitation, while also confirming that Aaron Ramsey is close to a comeback from a hamstring injury.

"We should have approximately the same squad who went to Everton," Wenger said.

"Nobody is back. Aaron Ramsey's not back, he's the closest to come back, so we have some knocks and bruises but they should all be available again.

"Next week, I believe he [Ramsey] should be back in the squad and in normal training.

"Danny Welbeck is one week away from completing normal training. To be back in the squad; that will take some time because he hasn't played for a long, long time."