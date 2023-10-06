‘Wenger deserved better’: Aaron Ramsey reveals Wenger REJECTED multiple ‘lucrative offers’ to leave Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has gone down as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history, and certainly one of the best to have ever managed Arsenal.

The Frenchman spent 22 years in charge of the Londoners, guiding them to three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and the final of the 2005 Champions League, all while playing scintillating football and promoting homegrown talent.

Yet Wenger's tenure wasn't without its lows, particularly towards the end of his tenure, when financial restrictions following the building of the Emirates Stadium meant qualifying for Europe was considered a success each season. Sections of the fanbase were outraged, demanding the once beloved coach quit. For Wenger's loyal players, it was tough to witness.

"To be honest, it was difficult to watch that," Aaron Ramsey, who spent a decade together with Wenger at Arsenal, tell FourFourTwo now. "He put everything into the club over so many years. Despite so many obstacles, he ensured that we kept qualifying for the Champions League and picking up silverware. He turned down so many lucrative offers to stay and help Arsenal to compete against teams who were spending absolute fortunes."

Wenger eventually stood down in 2018, with Unai Emery taking charge before current boss Mikel Arteta took the reins in 2019. While it appears the Gunners are becoming a force again in English football, it hasn't been smooth sailing since Wenger left. Ramsey believes fans should have appreciated Wenger more towards the end of his spell at the club.

"I think that when he finally left, lots of people began to appreciate what he actually did," remembers Ramsey. "He went above and beyond what almost anyone else has ever done for Arsenal. I was very proud to play for him. Now he has his statue outside the ground and no one deserves it more. He deserved better towards the end."

