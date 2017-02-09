Wenger dismisses Hart speculation

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed speculation linking the club with a move for Joe Hart.

Hart was sent out on loan to Torino from Manchester City in August, with Claudio Bravo coming in as his replacement from Barcelona.

The England international is not expected to be signed by Torino on a permanent basis and Arsenal have been mooted as a potential destination.

Petr Cech is the Gunners' first-choice goalkeeper, while David Ospina and Emiliano Martinez are also part of the first-team squad, with Wojciech Szczesny on loan at Roma.

Asked about a possible move for Hart, Wenger said ahead of Saturday's game with Hull City: "I have three world-class goalkeepers and I am very happy with the three I have."

Arsenal have conceded 28 goals in the Premier League this season, 12 more than leaders Chelsea, who are 12 points ahead of Wenger's men following their 3-1 win over their London rivals at Stamford Bridge.