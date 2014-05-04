Wenger dismisses talk of Remy transfer

The on-loan Newcastle United frontman was in attendance to see Olivier Giroud's 14th-minute header earn Wenger's side a routine victory against their struggling opponents.

Remy has scored 14 goals in 26 Premier League games for Newcastle, with St James' Park boss Alan Pardew retaining hopes of completing a permanent move for the France international.

When questioned on his compatriot's presence at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, Wenger insisted there was nothing to read into the situation.

"I have not invited him," Wenger said.

"Honestly, I've just been informed that he was here, I didn't know, so don't read any sign into us signing him from that."

Wenger put Arsenal's faded title tilt partially down to a lack of available attacking players during the crucial months of the season, but said new signings were not always the answer.

"The regret is mostly there because we missed offensive players at an important part of the season," he said.

"The solution is not always outside, it's inside as well."