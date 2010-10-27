Wenger rejects PSG reports

Wenger told the Republican Lorrain newspaper that it is “not impossible” for him to join PSG, adding that - with added investment - the currently debt-ridden French club have the ability to be extremely successful.

However, the Gunners' manager was quick to hush the reports, and has instead certified that his future is in the dugout with Arsenal; not in the boardroom with PSG.

"There is only one club in my heart, and that is Arsenal,” Wenger admitted to the club's official website.

“PSG is the slightest of my worries. I am 100 percent happy here. I have just extended my contract here and after that, I don't know what I'll do.

“Anything else is just talk to get out of an interview where I was surrounded before the game in Metz.”

The news will disappoint Paris Saint-Germain fans, as the club are in desperate need of a financial investment.

The Ligue 1 giants find themselves in dire straits due to their current ownership situation with investment firms Colony Capital and Butler Capital Partners.

Former economist Wenger has been manager of Arsenal for 14 years, leading them to three Premier League titles. He also enjoyed a successful reign in his homeland as Monaco manager, winnng the Ligue 1 title in 1988.

The 60-year old Frenchman recently signed a new contract with Arsenal which will keep him at Emirates Stadium until 2014.

By Elliott Binks