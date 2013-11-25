Werder Bremen eye De Bruyne loan move

The 22-year-old spent last season at the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 10 goals in 33 league appearances, and Robin Dutt's side have earmarked him for a return during the next transfer window.

De Bruyne has only made six appearances for Chelsea this season in all competitions and should Jose Mourinho look to send him out to get more games, Werder confirmed they would be at the front of the queue to acquire his services.

"His player agent is aware of our interest in his services," general manager Thomas Eichin told German newspaper Kreiszeitung Syke.

"I will be getting to know if there is a chance to re-sign Kevin de Bruyne on loan for our club.

"If this is possible, we will have to wait and see if such a deal can be really worked out.

"Everyone at Werder Bremen knows all about the quality of Kevin de Bruyne."

With the FIFA World Cup on the horizon a move back to the Bundesliga may appeal to the Belgium international as he looks to be part of Marc Wilmots' squad for the finals.