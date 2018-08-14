Werner would welcome Ozil Germany return

Mesut Ozil would be welcomed into the Germany fold if he went back on his international retirement, says RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Werner and Ozil were both part of the holders’ shambolic World Cup defence in Russia, where Joachim Low's side crashed out at the group stage.

After the tournament, the Arsenal playmaker called time on his Germany career after releasing a lengthy statement, in which he criticised treatment from the media in his homeland and German Football Association (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel.

"I think many in the team would be happy if Mesut Ozil said, 'I'll do it again'," Werner said in an interview with SportBild, which will be published in full on Wednesday.

Werner also claimed he wants to reach the levels of World Cup-winner Antoine Griezmann and Chelsea star Eden Hazard, suggesting he may have to leave Leipzig in order to realise that ambition.

"You can only do that if you are in a Champions League final or at least a semi-final," he added.

"In Leipzig, we are not quite ready to achieve that."

Werner is under contract at the Red Bull Arena until 2020.