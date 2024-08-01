Wesley Fofana gives response to Chelsea's handling of Enzo Fernandez racism incident

Wesley Fofana says he is happy with the way Chelsea and Enzo Fernandez have responded to the racist and anti-trans song that the Argentine midfielder joined in on after their Copa America win.

Fernandez filmed himself and other members of the Argentina squad singing the offensive chant on the team bus following their 1-0 win over Colombia in the final earlier this month.

Fofana responded to that video with a post of his own that read: “‘Football in 2024: uninhibited racism.”

Wesley Fofana 'happy' with outcome of Enzo Fernandez disciplinary procedure

Following a disciplinary procedure, Chelsea have decided against punishing against Fernandez after he apologised to his French teammates. Fernandez also held a meeting with manager Enzo Maresca and some teammates, and has made a voluntary donation to an anti-discrimination charity that Chelsea will match.

Fernandez would yet be hit with a ban by the FA, however, pending the outcome of a FIFA investigation into Argentina's conduct that could potentially later lead the English authorities getting involved.

For his part, Fofana said: “You see Enzo is back and I’m happy. We talked together. I explained why I didn’t like the video. He explained. He said sorry because he did not want to hurt French fans or anyone. He did not understand when singing it.

Enzo Fernandez has apologised and made a donation to an anti-discrimination charity (Image credit: Getty Images)

"And I trust him, because I know him. I know Enzo. He is not racist. It is just the video is bad.

“It’s not only Enzo. It’s the Argentinian team. Enzo is in the video but if he was from another country, I would have posted the same thing. For sure, it was a big story because we play in the same team."

Fofana added: "But now it is done, it’s good. I'm happy with this situation because he understands me, I understand him, he said sorry, I trust him, and that is the most important thing.

“Enzo is a big player in Argentina. I hope this has educated him a bit, because for sure, it is a different culture."

Fofana has deleted his social media post criticising Fernandez, explaining: "We play for the same club and badge and train together. Now I understand him. He understands me. Everybody is happy."

