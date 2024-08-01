Wesley Fofana gives response to Chelsea's handling of Enzo Fernandez racism incident

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez filmed and posted a racist and anti-trans chant directed at French players of African heritage

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 31: Wesley Fofana of Chelsea reacts during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Club America at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wesley Fofana says he is happy with the way Chelsea and Enzo Fernandez have responded to the racist and anti-trans song that the Argentine midfielder joined in on after their Copa America win.

Fernandez filmed himself and other members of the Argentina squad singing the offensive chant on the team bus following their 1-0 win over Colombia in the final earlier this month.

