Chelsea retain interest in world-class star - but have made move for alternative: report

Chelsea are still monitoring the situation of one world-class star who has been on their shortlist for a number of years now.

With that being said, a large price tag is still putting the Blues off of making an approach thus far, causing them to scout around for alternative options.

And it seems Chelsea have managed to find a worthy replacement, with negotiations now set to get underway this summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are still in the market for a striker this summer, and retain an interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen. The Blues have been tracking the Nigerian for a prolonged period of time, but have been put off by his £100m-plus transfer fee.

Romano suggests that, in order for a deal to be struck, Napoli would have to lower thier asking price quite considerably - especially when considering the 25-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal.

If that doesn't happen, though, then Chelsea could instead make a move for Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid. The 20-year-old has caught the eye at Stamford Bridge, with the imposing centre-forward having shown great promise on loan at Alaves last term.

Chelsea still want Osimhen (Image credit: Future)

The Spanish striker only moved to Atletico from Granada last summer, though, with Diego Simeone's side now demanding around £60m for Omorodion. Reports suggest that Chelsea value him at half that price, however, meaning there's plenty to be done in the negotiations if a deal is to be struck.

If a deal is agreed, Omorodion also wouldn't be able to join up with Chelsea until the Premier League season is already underway, as he plays for Spain at the 2024 Olympics.

In FourFourTwo's view, it would make a lot more sense for Chelsea to try and sign Osimhen this summer, despite his hefty transfer fee. Omorodion is unproven at the highest level, and it would be a clear risk for the Blues to part with such a large amount of money. They do have previous in this regard, however, so it's certainly a possibility.

Omorodion impressed at Alaves last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

