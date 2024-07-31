Why Chelsea are selling their best academy prospects instead of multi-million pound flops

Three club-produced youngsters have already departed Stamford Bridge this summer with more looking likely to go too. What's behind this strategy?

Football Manager devotees in particular will remember a time when home-grown prospects were highly-prized by Premier League clubs thanks to the top flight’s rules around squad composition. Now, Chelsea are trying to flog their academy products in every direction.

Chelsea have already made over £85m from the sales of Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa, Omari Hutchinson to Ipswich Town and Lewis Hall to Newcastle United.

