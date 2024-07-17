Enzo Fernandez racism controversy: Everything you need to know as Chelsea star faces disciplinary action

Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is at the centre of a racism storm after he posted footage of him and his national team teammates singing an alleged racially offensive song following their Copa America victory on Sunday.

Fernandez’s club teammate Wesley Fofana has hit out the video and the French Football Federation have confirmed they will make a legal complaint.

Chelsea have also confirmed that they have begun an internal disciplinary procedure against the 23-year-old. Here is a further look at the controversy and what has been said by the various parties involved.

What did Enzo Fernandez post?

Following Argentina’s Copa America victory on Sunday evening, Fernandez posted a live Instagram video that appeared to show him and his international teammates singing a derogatory song about the French team during their celebrations.

The vile chant contains racist and transphobic lyrics, appearing to imply that French players of African and Caribbean heritage are not true French nationals and including a line on ‘sleeping with trans people.’

The footage was quickly distributed across social media and was the subject of widespread condemnation.

What was the reaction of the French team and Fernandez’ Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana?

Fofana has spoken out about Enzo's video (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Fernandez’s Stamford Bridge teammate Wesley Fofana, who has one cap for France, was quick to condemn the chant, posting a clip of the video along with the caption: “Football in 2024: uninhibited racism.”

Fofana and his French Chelsea teammates Malo Gusto and Axel Disasi also appear the have unfollowed Fernandez on Instagram.

The French Football Federation also issued a statement, confirming they will file a legal complaint, as they alleged the video contained ‘racially offensive and discriminatory remarks’.

The full statement read: “The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks which were made against the players of the French team in the context of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team after its victory in the Copa América and broadcast in a video on social media.

“Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF decided to directly challenge his Argentinian counterpart and Fifa, and to file a legal complaint for insulting remarks of a racist and discriminatory nature.”

What has Enzo Fernandez said?

Enzo Fernandez signed for Chelsea in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernandez issued an apology on social media on Tuesday.

"I want to apologise sincerely for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations,” he posted. “The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words.

"I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry."

What have Chelsea said?

Chelsea have issued a statement (Image credit: PA)

Chelsea issued a statement on Wednesday morning, confirming that they will have begun an ‘internal disciplinary procedure’.

Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome.

We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate.

The Club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure.

