Enzo Fernandez racism controversy: Everything you need to know as Chelsea star faces disciplinary action

Enzo Fernandez posted a video of an alleged racist chant on social media following Argentina's Copa America win

Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is at the centre of a racism storm after he posted footage of him and his national team teammates singing an alleged racially offensive song following their Copa America victory on Sunday.

Fernandez’s club teammate Wesley Fofana has hit out the video and the French Football Federation have confirmed they will make a legal complaint.

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.