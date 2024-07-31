Victor Osimhen's agent lashes out and demands 'respect' after Chelsea transfer links

The agent of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has taken to social media to hit out at the latest transfer rumour involving his client and demand ‘respect’ from the media.

The future of the Nigerian striker has been a hot topic this summer, with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain all linked with the 25-year-old who has scored 65 goals over the past four seasons with Napoli.

The latest report over Osimhen’s future concerned Chelsea’s interest, with The Athletic reporting that Napoli are in discussions with the Blues over a deal that would see Romelu Lukaku head to Naples, with Osimhen going the other way on loan with an option to buy.

VIDEO: Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw

That deal would see Lukaku reunited with new Napoli head coach Antonio Conte after the par worked together for two years when the striker was on loan at Inter Milan, while Chelsea would land one of the best centre-forwards in world football.

But it would appear that Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, is not impressed by this report.

“I’ve read about unfounded imaginary trades involving Victor, shipped around like a package ready for delivery,” he fumed on X. “But remember that this “package” is the top scorer of the third scudetto in Naples’ history. Respect and no more fake news!@

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Leggo di scambi fantasiosi con Victor spedito di qua e di là come se fosse un pacco da consegnare velocemente. Questo pacco peró è il capocannoniere del terzo scudetto della storia del Napoli. Rispetto e stop con le fake news!!!!#teamRC @victorosimhen9 🇬🇧 I’ve read about…July 30, 2024

This comes after Osimhen was left out of Napoli’s squad for their latest pre-season friendly against Egnatia, further increasing speculation that the forward could be set to seal a move away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The forward has a reported £110million release clause in his latest contract which he signed in December, with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis saying shortly after that deal was done that he expected Osimhen to leave the club this summer.

"We knew it since last summer, the negotiations for his renewal have been long and friendly for that reason, we knew perfectly that he will go to Real Madrid, PSG or some Premier League team,” he said.

Chelsea would struggle to meet this asking price, with the club said to have identified Atletico Madrid’s 20-year-old forward Samu Omorodion as a cheaper alternative.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea retain interest in world-class star - but have made move for alternative: report

'Carlo Ancelotti had a big emphasis on how to score goals. He gave me a DVD of Pippo Inzaghi to illustrate what he wanted - in the next game I scored in the Champions League': Former Chelsea striker highlights skill Italian boss possesses

Chelsea and Tottenham target breaks transfer silence amid Champions League 'dream'