West Brom: Odemwingie not for sale

With several clubs reportedly showing an interest in the 29-year-old, who scored 15 goals in 32 appearances last season, Albion’s technical director Dan Ashworth has moved quickly to quash the rumours.

“I want to make it clear that Peter Odemwingie is not for sale and remains a key member of our squad,” he told the Birmingham Mail.

The Nigerian international enjoyed an excellent debut season in the Premier League and played a key role in helping the Baggies to an impressive 11th-place finish, leading Arsene Wenger to consider tabling an offer in the region of £4 million.

However, Ashworth is adamant that they have received no bids and that manager Roy Hodgson intends to build a side around the former Lokomotiv Moscow forward.

“We have not received any offers for Peter and we have placed no valuation on his head,” he said.

“Our aim is to retain our core players and try to strengthen our squad around them.”

Odemwingie, who was born in Uzbekistan but has played more than 50 times for Nigeria, is yet to comment on his future but Ashworth confirmed that West Brom are ready to offer him a new, improved deal.

“He has two years left to run on his current Albion contract and talks over a new deal are ongoing,” he said.

By Tim Groves