West Brom sign Burke on five-year deal

Oliver Burke has completed his move to West Brom from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal.

The Scotland winger made a surprise switch to the Bundesliga side from Nottingham Forest last August.

However, just five of his 25 league appearances last season came as starts and Burke was consequently linked with a move to The Hawthorns.

The Baggies were linked with a loan move or a full transfer, and completed the latter on Friday in a deal that is reportedly worth £15million.

Burke is eligible to make his debut in Sunday's contest against Stoke City and spoke of his delight at completing a move.

"I feel like it is a time for me to move on and play more games," the winger told West Brom's official website. "I'm here, I want to impress and I want my name to be first on the team sheet."

Baggies chairman John Williams added: "We're delighted to see [Burke] at the Albion. He's clearly a talented young footballer and we believe this is the kind of signing that will excite our fans."

West Brom have won their opening two games of the Premier League season, maintaining a perfect record alongside leaders Manchester United and promoted Huddersfield Town.