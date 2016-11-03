West Brom take Chadli out of Belgium squad

Nacer Chadli has been withdrawn from the Belgium squad by his club West Brom.

The winger has made an impressive start to life with West Brom since signing from Tottenham in August, scoring four times in seven Premier League appearances.

Chadli, 27, was rewarded for that form by making his first appearance for Belgium since March in their 2018 World Cup qualifying win over Gibraltar last month.

He had been named in Roberto Martinez's provisional squad to take on Netherlands and Estonia next week, but is now out of Belgium's plans after suffering a knee injury which will also keep him out of West Brom's away match against Premier League champions Leicester City on Sunday.

The Baggies confirmed Chadli underwent a "minor procedure" on his injury in Belgium this week with a view to having him fit to return against Burnley on November 21.

"Everything went well and Nacer is back with us and already working hard on his rehabilitation," doctor Mark Gillett, West Brom's director of performance, told the club's website.

"He will be in contention for a return to action after the international break."