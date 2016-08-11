West Ham seal Calleri loan

West Ham have announced the signing of striker Jonathan Calleri from Deportivo Maldonado on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old, whose move is subject to international clearance, is expected in London next week to finalise his switch to Slaven Bilic's side.

Calleri, who suffered a group-stage exit from the Olympics with Argentina on Wednesday, bolsters an array of attacking options at Bilic's disposal that already includes Andy Carroll, Diafra Sakho and Enner Valencia, as well as fellow new signings Ashley Fletcher and Andre Ayew.

But Bilic believes the former Boca striker will bring balance to his squad, telling a media conference: "We did the deal a little while ago, and he is a top striker. You need a squad, of course, but it is all about the balance. I think we have a good balance."

Calleri scored 16 goals in 30 appearances on loan at Sao Paulo between January and July, including nine in 12 games as the Brazilian side reached the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores.

His arrival is expected to hasten the departure of Senegal international Sakho, who had looked set to complete a £16m move to West Brom before the deal reportedly fell through.