West Ham sign Hoffenheim striker Ba

Ba, who scored 40 goals in 106 appearances for Hoffenheim since 2007, had been pressing for a transfer and was removed from the squad after refusing to travel to the winter training camp.

The 25-year-old Senegal international was close to signing for Stoke City after agreeing a deal but he failed a medical at the English club.

"We are to happy to be closing the Ba chapter now," said Hoffenheim manager Ernst Tanner on the club website. "After a lot of effort this is the best solution for all."