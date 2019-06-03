West Ham snap up David Martin
West Ham have signed goalkeeper David Martin on a free transfer from London rivals Millwall.
The 33-year-old, the son of former Hammers and England defender Alvin Martin, has agreed a two-year contract.
“Signing for West Ham United is a dream, both for me and my family,” Martin told the club website.
“I’ve grown up around West Ham and to come to my boyhood club is a dream.”
Martin is likely to be West Ham’s third-choice keeper behind fellow summer signing Roberto and player of the year Lukasz Fabianski.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.