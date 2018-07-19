'What are you waiting for?' - Alisson reveals Salah text messages
Liverpool have signed Brazil international Alisson and the goalkeeper revealed he had been contacted by Mohamed Salah.
New Liverpool signing Alisson has revealed former Roma team-mate Mohamed Salah sent him text messages encouraging him to complete a move to Anfield.
Alisson's arrival on Merseyside was confirmed on Thursday for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper that could rise to £65million.
The 25-year-old shared a dressing room with Salah at the Stadio Olimpico during the 2016-17 campaign before the Egypt international departed for Liverpool, where he was a revelation last season.
And Alisson says Salah made contact when speculation grew over a potential move.
"We didn't have that much contact after he left Roma," Alisson told Liverpool's official website. "We met again in the game when we were up against each other [in the Champions League in April]..
"Yesterday, he sent me a message saying: 'Hey, what are you waiting for?' As the negotiations were at an advanced stage, I replied to him straight away saying: 'Calm down, I’m on my way!'
"I'm really happy to have the opportunity to play alongside him again. As well as being a great player, he is a huge character and a great person - which is the most important thing.
"To be with these great people and players day to day is fantastic for me."
