What does Leah Williamson’s return mean for Arsenal’s title chances?

Leah Williamson returned to competitive action for Arsenal for the first time in nine months when she featured as a substitute in a 6-0 hammering of Reading.

The Gunners dismantled the Royals in the Women’s League Cup with a confident performance in which Stina Blackstenius netted a hat-trick.

Having sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in April 2023, Williamson played her first minutes since recovering when she came on after an hour, grabbing an assist for Beth Mead to secure Arsenal’s fifth.

"It's been a long journey but it has gone really quickly," the England captain said. "The girls I've had around me – it's special. Special people get you through tough times.

"I love playing for Arsenal. I'm happy to be back and [will] try to help my team."

Leah Williamson: How key is her return?

Her return is a big boost for the north Londoners who are in a close race with Manchester City and Chelsea for the Women’s Super League title. Just three points off first, Jonas Eidevall’s charges are undoubtedly now in a stronger position to pursue their first league trophy since 2018/19.

Williamson played 30 times in 2021/22, bagging three goals and three assists, and was a stalwart before her injury last season. She plays as a right-sided centre-back but, with Lotte Wubben-Moy and Amanda Ilestedt forming a solid partnership in her absence, may be utilised in the centre of midfield.

Either way, the Gunners will benefit from again calling upon one of the league’s best passers. As she did against Reading, Williamson can often be seen lofting the ball from inside her own half to start an attack with the sort of defence-splitter most centre-backs dread.

Crucially, goals against haven’t been an issue for Arsenal this season: they have conceded 11 from 11, fewer than league leaders Manchester City. But with both their league defeats coming by a single strike, Williamson’s eye for a pass could prove crucial at the other end of the pitch.

Her leadership is another fillip in the remainder of the campaign. Having been with Arsenal for her entire career she has captained the Gunners for almost a decade, first wearing the armband as a teenager.

That makes good news for Sarina Wiegman, who can call on a fully match fit captain again when the European Championship qualifiers begin in April.

