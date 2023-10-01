Arsenal beaten by Liverpool as fans set new WSL attendance record at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's women were beaten by a single goal at home to Liverpool as fans set a new attendance record for the Women's Super League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners were looking to bounce back following their surprise elimination from the Champions League last month, but went down to a Miri Taylor goal on what turned out to be a disappointing debut for England's Alessia Russo.

Russo, a summer signing from Manchester United, was handed a start by manager Jonas Eidevall but managed just one shot on target and was replaced by Stina Blackstenius after 73 minutes.

Taylor's goal came early in the second half as the former Arsenal midfielder hit a low shot past Manuela Zinzberger to silence the home fans.

It was Liverpool's first win against Arsenal in the WSL since 2016 and represents an excellent start to the new season for the Reds as they look to improve on last term's seventh-place finish.

For Arsenal, meanwhile, it was a fresh disappointment following their recent European exit.

However, the best news of the afternoon was the attendance of 54,115, a new competition record as women's football continues to grow in popularity across the country following the success of the Lionesses at last year's European Championship and their run to the Women's World Cup final in August.

"A NEW #BarclaysWSL record!" the competition's Twitter account wrote in a tweet on Sunday. "An official attendance of 54,115 at the Emirates!"

