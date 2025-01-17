What’s stopping Everton from sending Armando Broja back to Chelsea?

Armando Broja's injury-hit spell at Everton could be coming to an end

Armando Broja suffered an ankle ligament injury while playing for Everton against Peterborough United in the FA Cup Third Round.

The striker, on loan from Chelsea, is expected to be out for around three months. According to Andy Hunter’s report in The Guardian, Everton want to terminate his loan in the current transfer window to unlock one of their loan spots and strengthen their squad for the relegation battle ahead.

But the 23-year-old won’t be returning to Stamford Bridge until the Toffees have met a financial demand from his parent club.

Why can’t Everton cut short Broja’s loan?

Returning Everton manager David Moyes (Image credit: Getty Images)

New Everton manager David Moyes told the media that Broja’s loan agreement, set to last for the full season, was subject to possible termination if Everton were able to make it work.

But Hunter reports that Chelsea want Everton to pay the full cost of the loan before the arrangement can be terminated. Broja signed for Everton while recovering from a separate injury and that, it seems, has made his situation especially complicated.

Armando Broja is expected to miss 10 to 12 weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It is understood Chelsea agreed to cover the Albania international’s wages while he was out with the achilles problem,” says Hunter.

“Because [his injury] is unrelated to the achilles problem, Chelsea want Everton to pay the remaining cost of the loan before terminating the deal.”

Broja has struggled with injury throughout the last few years, suffering a cruciate ligament tear in 2022 and subsequently missing games with further knee problems after returning the following year.

He’s managed just two starts and three substitute appearances for Everton this season and lasted less than a quarter of their 2-0 win over Peterborough.

Broja has been on Chelsea’s books since 2009 and made his first team debut in 2020. Before Everton, he was loaned to Vitesse, Southampton and Fulham. He scored at a rate of one goal every three league games in the Netherlands but has otherwise struggled for a consistent impact.

“It’ll probably mean there’s a possibility that he will have to go back to Chelsea,” said Moyes after Everton’s defeat against Aston Villa, the first full game missed as a result of Broja’s latest injury lay-off.

The Albanian international spent the second half of last season at Fulham and played just eight times. The second half of this season is set to be just as frustrating, regardless of where he ends up receiving treatment between now and April.