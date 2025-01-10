When is the 2024/25 FA Cup fourth-round draw set to take place? Date, time and how to watch

Everton became the first team to put their name into the next round FA Cup thanks to their 2-0 victory over League One side Peterborough United on Thursday evening.

We'll find out over the weekend who will be joining them in the next round, with games set to run from Friday night all the way through to Monday evening.

So when will the 32 remaining sides discover their opponents, and how can you tune in to watch the FA Cup fourth round draw?

When is the fourth round draw for the FA Cup set to be made?

Manchester United will visit Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, with the draw set to take place after the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

The draw will be made after Arsenal v Manchester United has wrapped up on Sunday afternoon, with the game set for a 3pm kick off.

That means you're probably looking at the draw happening shortly after 5pm, perhaps later if the game goes to extra time and potentially penalties.

Where can I watch the FA Cup fourth round draw live on TV and online?

The draw will be available to watch live on BBC One (Image credit: Getty Images)

The draw will be broadcast live on BBC One, who are showing the Arsenal vs Man Utd game.

The draw will thus also be watchable via BBC iPlayer in the UK. The draw will also be shown live on the FA Cup's social media channels.

What are the ball numbers for the fourth round draw?

We're not entirely sure why you'd need them, given they say the name of the appropriate side approximately half a second later, but for what it's worth, the numbers are: