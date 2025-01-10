When is the 2024/25 FA Cup fourth-round draw set to take place? Date, time and how to watch
The FA Cup will rumble onto the next round with this weekend's victorious sides set to go into the fourth round draw
Everton became the first team to put their name into the next round FA Cup thanks to their 2-0 victory over League One side Peterborough United on Thursday evening.
We'll find out over the weekend who will be joining them in the next round, with games set to run from Friday night all the way through to Monday evening.
So when will the 32 remaining sides discover their opponents, and how can you tune in to watch the FA Cup fourth round draw?
When is the fourth round draw for the FA Cup set to be made?
The draw will be made after Arsenal v Manchester United has wrapped up on Sunday afternoon, with the game set for a 3pm kick off.
That means you're probably looking at the draw happening shortly after 5pm, perhaps later if the game goes to extra time and potentially penalties.
Where can I watch the FA Cup fourth round draw live on TV and online?
The draw will be broadcast live on BBC One, who are showing the Arsenal vs Man Utd game.
The draw will thus also be watchable via BBC iPlayer in the UK. The draw will also be shown live on the FA Cup's social media channels.
What are the ball numbers for the fourth round draw?
We're not entirely sure why you'd need them, given they say the name of the appropriate side approximately half a second later, but for what it's worth, the numbers are:
- Southampton or Swansea City
- Arsenal or Manchester United
- Exeter City or Oxford United
- Leyton Orient or Derby County
- Reading or Burnley
- Aston Villa or West Ham United
- Norwich City or Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester City or Salford City
- Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge
- Liverpool or Accrington Stanley
- Bristol City or Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Preston North End or Charlton Athletic
- Chelsea or Morecambe
- Middlesbrough or Blackburn Rovers
- AFC Bournemouth or West Bromwich Albion
- Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic
- Tamworth or Tottenham Hotspur
- Hull City or Doncaster Rovers
- Sunderland or Stoke City
- Leicester City or Queens Park Rangers
- Brentford or Plymouth Argyle
- Coventry City or Sheffield Wednesday
- Newcastle United or Bromley
- Everton
- Wycombe Wanderers or Portsmouth
- Birmingham City or Lincoln City
- Leeds United or Harrogate Town
- Nottingham Forest or Luton Town
- Sheffield United or Cardiff City
- Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers
- Fulham or Watford
- Crystal Palace or Stockport County
