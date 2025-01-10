When is the 2024/25 FA Cup fourth-round draw set to take place? Date, time and how to watch

The FA Cup will rumble onto the next round with this weekend's victorious sides set to go into the fourth round draw

A close-up view of the FA Cup
Everton became the first team to put their name into the next round FA Cup thanks to their 2-0 victory over League One side Peterborough United on Thursday evening.

We'll find out over the weekend who will be joining them in the next round, with games set to run from Friday night all the way through to Monday evening.

So when will the 32 remaining sides discover their opponents, and how can you tune in to watch the FA Cup fourth round draw?

When is the fourth round draw for the FA Cup set to be made?

Jurrien Timber of Arsenal scores his team's first goal with a header as Andre Onana of Manchester United fails to make a save during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United FC at Emirates Stadium on December 04, 2024 in London, England.

Manchester United will visit Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, with the draw set to take place after the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

The draw will be made after Arsenal v Manchester United has wrapped up on Sunday afternoon, with the game set for a 3pm kick off.

That means you're probably looking at the draw happening shortly after 5pm, perhaps later if the game goes to extra time and potentially penalties.

Where can I watch the FA Cup fourth round draw live on TV and online?

A velvet bag containing balls for an FA Cup draw

The draw will be available to watch live on BBC One (Image credit: Getty Images)

The draw will be broadcast live on BBC One, who are showing the Arsenal vs Man Utd game.

The draw will thus also be watchable via BBC iPlayer in the UK. The draw will also be shown live on the FA Cup's social media channels.

What are the ball numbers for the fourth round draw?

We're not entirely sure why you'd need them, given they say the name of the appropriate side approximately half a second later, but for what it's worth, the numbers are:

  1. Southampton or Swansea City
  2. Arsenal or Manchester United
  3. Exeter City or Oxford United
  4. Leyton Orient or Derby County
  5. Reading or Burnley
  6. Aston Villa or West Ham United
  7. Norwich City or Brighton & Hove Albion
  8. Manchester City or Salford City
  9. Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge
  10. Liverpool or Accrington Stanley
  11. Bristol City or Wolverhampton Wanderers
  12. Preston North End or Charlton Athletic
  13. Chelsea or Morecambe
  14. Middlesbrough or Blackburn Rovers
  15. AFC Bournemouth or West Bromwich Albion
  16. Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic
  17. Tamworth or Tottenham Hotspur
  18. Hull City or Doncaster Rovers
  19. Sunderland or Stoke City
  20. Leicester City or Queens Park Rangers
  21. Brentford or Plymouth Argyle
  22. Coventry City or Sheffield Wednesday
  23. Newcastle United or Bromley
  24. Everton
  25. Wycombe Wanderers or Portsmouth
  26. Birmingham City or Lincoln City
  27. Leeds United or Harrogate Town
  28. Nottingham Forest or Luton Town
  29. Sheffield United or Cardiff City
  30. Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers
  31. Fulham or Watford
  32. Crystal Palace or Stockport County
