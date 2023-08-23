So… when is the Europa League draw? We're ready for the competition already, with the season already having kicked off.

This year sees English chances in the competition increased with three sides in the group stage for the first time. Favourites for the competition, Liverpool, are joined in the mix by Brighton and Hove Albion qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history – and both sides will be looking at a realistic chance of going far in the competition.

And then there's the not-so-small matter of West Ham United, fresh from a European trophy win last season and poised to do it all again in a bigger competition. It's going to be a good'un.

Zoltan Gera draws Manchester United in the Europa League last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

When is the Europa League draw?

The Europa League group draw for 2023/24 takes place on September 1 at 8am UK time. It'll be streamed live from Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

There, it'll likely be regular presenter Pedro Pinto alongside Deputy General Secretary of UEFA, Giorgio Marchetti, choosing the teams for this autumn's group stage draw alongside a very special guest.

VIDEO: How The New Champions League Format Actually Works

As is tradition, one team from each pot will be drawn into eight groups. The first games will be played on September 21 with the final for this year being held at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Usually, the Champions League draw, Europa League draw and Europa Conference League draw are made at the same time. This is not the case for 2023/24, with the Champions League draw taking place a day earlier.

The draw balls of quarter-final matches of last season's Europa League (Image credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

2023/24 is the last edition of the tournament to feature 32 teams, with the format to be expanded for the following season. Next year, 36 clubs will qualify for the competition, with a "Swiss-style" group stage taking place.

The Premier League looks likely to be given a fifth UCL place by UEFA.

