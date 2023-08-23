So… when is the Champions League draw? We're eagerly awaiting, with the season underway and European nights just around the corner, after all.

We now know most of the teams – including the big guns. As holders, Manchester City take the highest rank, with Europa League holders Sevilla also in the pot with them. The rest of Pot 1 is reserved for champions of Europe's biggest league: that's Barcelona (who won La Liga), Napoli (who won Serie A), Bayern Munich (who won the Bundesliga), Paris Saint-Germain (who won Ligue 1), Benfica (who won the Portuguese Primeira Liga) and Feyenoord (who won the Eredivisie).

Pot 2 is full of big guns, 'n' all. Real Madrid (second in La Liga), Manchester United (third in the Premier League), Borussia Dortmund (second in the Bundesliga), Atletico Madrid (third in La Liga), RB Leipzig (third in the Bundesliga), Porto (second in Portuguese Primeira Liga) and Arsenal (second in the Premier League) are all there, with Celtic (winner of the Scottish Premiership) and Newcastle United (fourth in the Premier League) all in the draw too. Here's when it is and how it works.

When is the Champions League draw?

The Champions League group draw for 2023/24 takes place on August 31 at 5pm UK time. It'll be streamed live from Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

There, it'll likely be regular presenter Pedro Pinto alongside Deputy General Secretary of UEFA, Giorgio Marchetti, choosing the teams for this autumn's group stage draw alongside a very special guest.

As is tradition, one team from each pot will be drawn into eight groups. The first games will be played on September 19 and 20 with the final for this year being held at London's Wembley Stadium.

Usually, the Champion League draw, Europa League draw and Europa Conference League draw are made at the same time. This is not the case for 2023/24, with the Europa and Conference draws set to take place a day later.

2023/24 is the last edition of the tournament to feature 32 teams, with the format to be expanded for the following season. Next year, 36 clubs will qualify for the competition, with a "Swiss-style" group stage taking place.

The Premier League looks likely to be given a fifth UCL place by UEFA.

