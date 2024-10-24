When will Cristiano Ronaldo score his 1,000th goal?

Cristiano Ronaldo brought up an impressive tally of 900 career goals with a strike for Portugal against Croatia in the Nations League back in September.

The iconic forward has insisted he has no plans to slow down as he chases the 1000 mark, with the 39-year-old aiming a sly dig at iconic forward Pele recently insisting he wants to make sure every goal of his is available to view.

However, the question remains at large. When will Ronaldo reach the 1000-goal tally and how far away is he from reaching the almighty challenge at hand?

When will Cristiano Ronaldo reach 1000 goals?

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Al-Nassr (Image credit: Getty Images)

An AI prediction reckons that Cristiano Ronaldo will score his 1,000th goal at the beginning of the 2028/29 season, giving him just under four full seasons to grab another 95 goals in total.

Factors included in the assessment include that Ronaldo will approximately take three years and 10 months to score his next 95 goals. A steady goal-scoring rate that will decrease slightly after his 40th birthday and that the former Manchester United man will retire after the 2026 World Cup and Euro 2028.

Ronaldo still has hopes of playing at the 2026 World Cup (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The estimation goes past the dates of both Ronaldo’s 43rd birthday which includes Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup. Which could give him a chance to topple Roger Milla’s record as the oldest World Cup score of all-time at 42 years and 39 days.

As of October 9th 2024, Ronaldo has the most professional goals of any footballer in history with 905, which is 62 more than second-place Lionel Messi on 843.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ronaldo has played for iconic teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon, but his love affair with the Saudi Pro League cotinues to stretch on.

Could the legendary striker head back to Portugal to see out the remaining years of his career? Would he return to Spain or even England. The future does bring some magical questions.

Kylian Mbappe's BILLION Euro Saudi Arabia Transfer Explained

ChatGPT has also predicted the number of goals Messi will have when Ronaldo reaches the 1,000 mark, estimating that he will find the back of the net at a slower rate despite being two years younger.

The data, provided by Casasdeapuestas.bet, provides an estimation of what could happen and in FourFourTwo's view, it does seem reasonable to presume that Ronaldo will continue to play at the top level way into his 40s.