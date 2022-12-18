Who are the Fox Sports commentators for Argentina vs France in the World Cup 2022 final?

If you're watching the World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) final between Argentina and France and are wondering who the Fox Sports commentators are, we've got you covered.

John Strong and Stu Holden are behind the mic for this game, with Jenny Taft reporting from the sidelines.

The Fox Sports website says: "John Strong is Fox Sports’ lead soccer play-by-play announcer. He is the voice of many of the biggest matches FOX Sports has to offer across several properties including the FIFA World Cup, US Men’s National team (USMNT), FIFA World Cup™ qualifying, Major League Soccer (MLS), Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Conmebol Copa America, Copa America Centenario and more.

"Strong and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden were the lead play-by-play announcer and analyst, respectively, for FOX Sports’ coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. The Strong-Holden broadcast booth pairing has called over 250 soccer matches together since 2014 — more than any other English-language television duo. They’re on pace to surpass the 300-match mark during FOX Sports’ coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ this fall.

"Strong joined the FOX Soccer Channel in August 2012, while still calling the Portland Timbers and working soccer broadcasts at NBC. In 2015, Strong went full time with FOX Sports as a play-by-play announcer for its coverage of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada™, MLS, FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers and other international soccer events. He’s since been a fixture across FOX Sports’ soccer portfolio."

On Holden, it says: "Former U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) midfielder Stu Holden is FOX Sports’ lead match analyst for its marquee soccer coverage across several properties including the FIFA World Cup™, U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) matches, FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers, Major League Soccer (MLS), Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Conmebol Copa America, Copa America Centenario and more...

"Holden has also contributed to the network’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, England’s FA Cup and the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada."

On Taft, it says: "A former collegiate athlete possessing a broad knowledge of several sports, Jenny Taft contributes in a variety of roles for FOX Sports, including as the lead reporter for the network’s college football, moderator on FS1’s SKIP & SHANNON: UNDISPUTED, host for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and reporter for several other major events, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ and 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™.

"During the college football season, she works with the lead team of play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson and analyst Joel Klatt as a reporter, a role she first assumed in 2017."