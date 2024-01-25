Who is Claudio Echeverri, the Manchester City wonderkid compared with Messi?

Manchester City have beaten a host of clubs to sign 18-year-old Claudio Echeverri from River Plate.

Echeverri will remain at River for the rest of 2024, but has signed a deal with the Citizens until June 2028 for a reported £12.5m plus add-ons.

A statement from the club read: "Echeverri follows in the footsteps of 2022 World Cup winner Julian Alvarez who moved to City from River in 2022 and becomes the latest in a long line of Argentinians to join the Club.

"Everyone at Manchester City is looking forward to welcoming Claudio to the Club and we wish him the best of luck in his remaining time with River."

He was in high demand from clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC and Inter Milan, and Chelsea. In the end, City won the race to secure his services, but just who is Claudio Echeverri?

‘The next Lionel Messi’

An attacking midfielder, Echeverri has been dubbed ‘the next Lionel Messi’ and began to break into River Plate’s senior team at just 17-years-old.

Born in Chaco, Argentina, he scored a hat-trick against Brazil in the U17 World Cup quarter-final, notching five goals overall at the tournament as his nation was knocked-out by Germany on penalties. Echeverri has since trained with the senior team.

River Plate inserted a £21.4m buy-out clause into his contract in January, with the youngster having developed in their youth system since 2017.

The youngster is a keen Barcelona fan and his comments fuelled speculation that the Blaugrana would be first to his signature.

“As well as River, I would like to play for Barca,” Echeverri said recently. “I am a big Lionel Messi fan and I watched him play there, so they are a team I have followed since I was very young.”

Excheverri scored five times in the U17 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speculation increased when Barca manager Xavi said: “The boy is a talent. Beyond the hat-trick he scored against Brazil, he's a difference-maker. But it’s something for the scouting department.”

Dubbed El Diablito (the Little Devil), Echeverri has made six senior appearances so far and earned the praise of Argentina veteran Ángel Di María, who said: “You can see he's got some fire in him. He's got a lot to give.”

He was also commended by River Plate manager and ex-Manchester City defender Martín Demichelis, who said: “When I arrived, I knew that Echeverri was the diamond in the rough. Nobody argues and nobody doubts Claudio’s talent and intelligence.”

His ability is evident and the speed at which City acted highlights their faith in the teenager, with the Argentine transfer window opening just one day before Echeverri’s move.

But few fans will have watched the youngster play – most of his senior outings have come off the bench. He is right footed, despite the Messi comparisons, and plays as a No.10 with a quick change of pace.

