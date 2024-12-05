Marcus Rashford is looking to regain his best form and return to the Manchester United starting team.

With a new manager at Old Trafford, Rashford has the chance to re-boot his career at his boyhood club, having seen his career stall under previous manager Erik ten Hag.

The 27-year-old remains, on his day, without question one of the most exciting forwards in the Premier League. Rashford has developed a knack for keeping his private life under wraps despite the constant media attention, so who is his new partner?

Who is Marcus Rashford's girlfriend?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The United forward is reportedly dating former Love Island contestant Grace Jackson.

Jackson - like Rashford a born and bred Mancunian, hailing from Walkden - starred on the UK reality television show earlier this year, signing a big money fashion deal with clothing brand EGO only a few weeks after leaving the Mallorca villa.

A post shared by grace rosà jackson (@gracexrosa) A photo posted by on

According to The Sun, Rashford and Jackson have been seeing each other over recent months.

The same source states the pair are regularly spotted on numerous dates around Cheshire, and that they both have lots in common. Jackson previously dated Towie star Joey Essex, with the pair briefly reuniting on Love Island.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the pitch Rashford returned to goalscoring form last week in United's 4-0 win over Everton, scoring twice in new manager Ruben Amorim's maiden Premier League victory. Prior to this the England international had only scored twice so far this season.

It is unknown if Jackson was in the crowd at Old Trafford watching Rashford's match-winning display. However, comments on her social media posts were then flooded with United fans thanking her for helping Rashford's return to form.