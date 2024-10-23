Manchester United star Marcus Rashford wanted by PSG - with history of interest and an 'agreed' exit before: report

Manchester United are aware that up to three European clubs want to sign Marcus Rashford.

Erik ten Hag has a plethora of players to pick from at Old Trafford, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee currently fighting for that all-important starting place in attack.

Elsewhere, the midfield conundrum continues, with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte battling to be selected in the middle of the park. But could one of the Red Devils' talented assets now be on his way out?

Marcus Rashford's Manchester United future remains uncertain, despite his recent good form

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Marcus Rashford is being closely watched by PSG, Bayern Munich and even Ligue 1 giants Marseille over a potential transfer away from the Theatre of Dreams.

Luis Enrique's side remain the favourites to land the Three Lions international, given they have twice before tried to sign the 26-year-old. In 2018, Mundo Deportivo reported that Rashford had “agreed” a move to Barcelona – where Luis Enrique had just left the year before.

Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rashford is a player that continues to divide opinion at Old Trafford, but it must be admitted the Wythenshawe-born forward has been in fine form as of late for the Red Devils.

He brilliantly set up Alejandro Garnacho for Manchester United's equaliser against Brentford just days ago, whilst also boasting an average rating of 7.15 in all of his 13 outings for the club so far this season, according to WhoScored.com.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think we all know he is capable of a lot and when he has this attitude then he will score, as he did in Porto, but also giving assists as he did in Porto and today," Ten Hag said after the vital turnaround against the Bees.

"But it starts also with fighting spirit and when we bring all this on the pitch, we have a team that can progress and play for trophies this season."

Why Man United's New System NEEDS Manuel Ugarte

Rashford has found the net 4 times so far this term and as he continues to chase down last season's tally of 8, it does seem likely the England forward could be onto big things once again.

In FourFourTwo's view, a move for Rashford looks unlikely even beyond January, especially given how publically Ten Hag has backed him in the past. FourFourTwo also understands Manchester United also have no plans to sell the 26-year-old.