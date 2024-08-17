Who is the referee and VAR for Ipswich vs Liverpool?

Newly-promoted Ipswich get their Premier League campaign underway with the visit of Liverpool to Portman Road on Saturday. Fixtures don’t come much more difficult for a side that have made a rapid rise from League One to the top flight in the last two years.

But Kieran McKenna’s team could give Liverpool, under new manager Arne Slot, a difficult test to begin the season. Expectations are high as ever for the Reds, who have yet to make any signings in the summer transfer window after Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

Whatever the outcome, it promises to be a fascinating clash between two teams likely to play attacking football this season. And the hope will be that there are no controversial refereeing decisions that have a big impact on the final result.

VIDEO Why Matthijs De Ligt Is A Game Changer For Ten Hag's Man United

Who is the referee for Ipswich vs Liverpool?

Tim Robinson will referee the clash at Portman Road. He is still relatively new to the Premier League, having only been promoted to Select Group 1 for the 2023-24 season.

Robinson refereed his first Premier League game in 2019 and has since officiated four Liverpool matches.

He will be assisted for the Ipswich vs Liverpool match by Timothy Wood and Steve Meredith.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who is on VAR duties and the fourth official for Ipswich vs Liverpool?

Stuart Attwell is on VAR duty (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stuart Attwell, who spent the summer at Euro 2024 in Germany, will be the VAR, alongside assistant Harry Lennard.

Premier League veteran Keith Stroud will be the fourth official in what is likely to be a fiery atmosphere at a charged Portman Road.

More Premier League stories

How does Cole Palmer's remarkable nine-year contract compare to football's longest-ever deals?

'A lot has been made of Liverpool bringing the old regime back - it was always made out that we're the best in the business, but this is not a good look': Jamie Carragher slams former side over transfer saga

Who are the Premier League referees for 2024/25?