Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Romania vs Netherlands

Felix Zwayer will take charge of Romania vs Netherlands at Euro 2024

Underdogs Romania face Netherlands on the final day of the last 16 fixtures at Euro 2024. All of the expectation will be on the Dutch to progress, despite some underwhelming performances in the group stage.

Romania will be difficult opposition after winning their group ahead of Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine. They will hope to emulate Austria and disrupt a Netherlands side that have looked uncertain defensively so far.

It promises to be an intriguing clash, with the winner of this match facing either Austria or Turkey in the quarter-finals.

VIDEO Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is SO GOOD

Who is the referee for Romania vs Netherlands?

Felix Zwayer of Germany will be the man in charge for this last 16 clash in Munich. He is taking charge of his third game at Euro 2024, having previously refereed Italy’s 2-1 win over Albania and Portugal’s 3-0 victory against Turkey.

Both matches were free of any real controversy, with Zwayer showing just two yellow cards in each.

Zwayer will be assisted by compatriots Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmuller, all of whom will be looking to make a good impression as they represent the host nation.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who are the VAR and fourth official for Romania vs Netherlands?

Bastian Dankert will lead the VAR team, joined by Jerome Brisard and Bastian Dankert.

The fourth official will be German Daniel Siebert.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world to the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world