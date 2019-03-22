Why Champions League away days could become cheaper

The issue of extortionate ticket pricing came to the fore again this week with Barcelona’s decision to charge travelling Manchester United fans £102 for entry to their forthcoming quarter-final clash.

United responded by matching the price for Barça fans visiting Old Trafford, with the intention of using part of the price to subsidise Red Devils supporters’ tickets at the Camp Nou.

Tottenham Hotspur have also set a price of £60 per ticket for visiting Manchester City fans for their Champions League meeting, double the price they would pay for a Premier League fixture.

Earlier this year, clubs in the top flight of English football voted unanimously to continue with a £30 cap on away ticket prices in domestic competition.

The Daily Mail reported on Friday that UEFA are set to follow their example, as a working party was formed last year to investigate the pricing issue and is set to report its findings to a Club Competition Committee ahead of the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku.

According to the outlet, the group includes Bayern Munich, PSG and Liverpool as well as representatives from the European Club Association and UEFA.

Man United were allocated 4,610 tickets for their trip to Barcelona and fans will now have to fork out £75 to get into the clash on 16 April.

The Red Devils criticised Barcelona for the “excessive” cost of entry, but the Catalan giants insisted that it would be the same regardless of the opposition and offered to subsidise their own fans for the trip to Old Trafford.