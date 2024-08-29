Why has Pep Guardiola given every member of Manchester City's staff £10,000 of his own money?

Pep Guardiola is entering the final year of his contract at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is not only an incredibly successful manager – it turns out he is a pretty generous one too.

The Manchester City boss has, according to The Times, given a significant bonus to every member of the club’s support staff who work within the first-team building at the Etihad campus. The incredibly generous gift is thought to be around £10,000 with the money coming directly from Guardiola.

Around 60-70 people work in the building and have received the bonus, ranging from kit men and physios, to security staff and receptionists.

Why has Pep Guardiola given City staff a personal bonus?

From the outside the generous donations could appear excessive.

But Guardiola has handed out the bonuses as a gesture of his appreciation for their work last season, with total outlay thought to be in excess of £500,000.

It emphasises how the former Barcelona manager places great importance on fostering team spirit and building connections, between both staff and players.

Guardiola knows just how big a part the backroom team play in the overall mood and success of the club – having heavily focused on creating a wider sense of unity since taking charge in 2016.

Pep could leave City at the end of the 2024-25 season when his contract is due to expire (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The City boss, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has regularly highlighted their importance throughout his eight-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

“More or less these years we have been perfectly together, players, club, staff, backroom staff,” Guardiola said in a press conference last season. “The mood is really good and has been for many years.”

In what could be his final season in England, Guardiola is chasing a record fifth straight Premier League title with City.

Although his deal is up in June 2025 he has not ruled out signing a fresh extension with the champions.

