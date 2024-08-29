Why has Pep Guardiola given every member of Manchester City's staff £10,000 of his own money?

Pep Guardiola has given an incredibly generous bonus to his staff - out of his own pocket

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola poses with the Premier League trophy, 2024
Pep Guardiola is entering the final year of his contract at Manchester City (Image credit: Alamy)

Pep Guardiola is not only an incredibly successful manager – it turns out he is a pretty generous one too.

The Manchester City boss has, according to The Times, given a significant bonus to every member of the club’s support staff who work within the first-team building at the Etihad campus. The incredibly generous gift is thought to be around £10,000 with the money coming directly from Guardiola.

