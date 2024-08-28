Why are Oasis not playing gigs at the Etihad Stadium in 2025?

Oasis are instead performing at Heaton Park instead of the Etihad Stadium in 2025

Oasis will not return to their ceremonial home of the Etihad Stadium in 2025 for their homecoming shows in Manchester.

Brothers Liam and Noel, who have not performed together since 2009, are set to reunite next year for 16 shows across in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin. Both are well known to be lifelong Manchester City supporters but none of their gigs will take place at the Sky Blues stadium.

Instead, it was announced four dates will take place at Heaton Park, situated five miles from the city centre, with some 80,000 fans expected to pack the 650-acre venue on dates including 11, 12, 19 and 20 July.

Why aren't Oasis playing at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium?

Both Gallagher brothers are avid fans of City (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City's ongoing redevelopment of the Etihad Stadium means gigs would not be feasible. The capacity is set to be raised to a whopping 61,000 and will also include a 400-bed hotel.

The Etihad is already underway with work. A single upper tier will be added to City's north stand, providing space for 3,000 fans and featuring a covered fan zone with food and drink outlets, a stadium roof walk experience and a sky bar with views of the playing field. There will also be a new hotel, museum, and club store.

The Etihad is set to expand (Image credit: Getty Images)

Work at the home of Pep Guardiola's side is not expected to be completed until 2026 and is set to cost the club a total of £300m. The north stand, however, will open at the start of the 2025/26 campaign in a bid to once again improve the often criticised atmosphere.

Fellow Mancunian band The Stone Roses famously reunited to play at the Etihad Stadium back in 2016 despite lead singer Ian Brown being an avid Manchester United supporter. Fellow bands including Coldplay and U2 have also taken to the stage in recent years.

