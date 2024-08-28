Manchester City edging closer to all-time transfer record, as deadline approaches

Manchester City could be heading for a never-seen-before feat as the summer transfer window approaches its conclusion.

Pep Guardiola's side has sold 10 players so far with further departures still mooted ahead of Friday's deadline. Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Joao Cancelo, Tommy Doyle and Julian Alvarez are some of the club's high-profile departures as City eyes a record-breaking achievement.

Just Savinho has arrived at the Etihad Stadium as talk of a fifth consecutive Premier League title lingers on. City have so far won both of their opening games, beating both Chelsea and Ipswich Town.

Alvarez left City this summer for Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to MEN Sport, Cancelo's sale means City have now completed another massive summer of transactions, earning nearly £150 million in initial fees and £175 million in potential add-ons.

The biggest factor has been Julian Alvarez's move to Atletico Madrid (£64 million rising to £81.5 million), with the club also obtaining strong fees for Cancelo, Liam Delap, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

WATCH | Why Savio Means Man City Won't Miss Julian Alvarez

With Cancelo's exit, sales during this transfer window for Manchester City will be their second-highest ever, surpassing the £173.5 million they brought in in 2022 and falling just a little short of the £179.5 million they brought in during the summer of 2023.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Sky Blues are likely to break that record with just a few days if they sell players for a total of £5 million.

Joao Cancelo has left City for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal (Image credit: Getty Images)

“If someone leaves, we are going to talk about that and, of course, until the last day [of the transfer window] we have chances,” said manager Guardiola in a press conference earlier the summer. “I don’t rule out new players as an option, but I think there is an 85, 90, 95 per cent chance we will have the same squad.”

“I feel comfortable, because the quality of human beings we have in the squad is difficult to be replaced, and the quality is there. But we’ll see. I don’t know in the last moment if someone comes for some players and they leave, we’re going to decide.”

More Manchester City stories

‘Pep Guardiola called me into his office and was picking my brains! Good managers never know it all. You’ve always got something to learn’: Neil Warnock tells FourFourTwo how the Manchester City manager learned from him

Liverpool could miss out on long-term transfer target as Manchester City and Tottenham eye Lens starlet: report