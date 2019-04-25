Why Liverpool fans are changing their profile pictures to this Premier League player’s face

Just one point separates Manchester City from the Reds at the top of the table with three rounds remaining – and superstition has taken over.

Burnley fan 'Vizeh' encouraged Liverpool supporters to make a picture of Barnes’s face their profile picture on Twitter ahead of the Clarets’ meeting with City on Sunday.

Oi Liverpool fans if you legit want Burnley to beat City this weekend?Make this pic of Ashley Barnes your profile picture for shithouse goodness, send me screenshotsif you don’t then well it’s your fault we lose innitRT to raise awareness April 24, 2019

The 29-year-old striker has scored 11 Premier League goals this season, including strikes against Chelsea and Bournemouth recently.

The Anfield masses responded as the social media platform was soon awash with thousands of Barnes-themed profiles.

History is being made thanks to and we are all alive on this earth to witness it. April 24, 2019

Jurgen Klopp’s side face Huddersfield at home and Newcastle away before finishing the season against Wolves at Anfield.

In that time, they must overturn the one-point deficit behind City, who take on Leicester at home and Brighton away after their trip to Burnley this weekend.

Liverpool are hunting for their first league title since 1989/90.

Read more...

10 players you'd forgotten were in a PFA Premier League Team of the Year

11 Premier League players you won't believe never made the PFA Team of the Year