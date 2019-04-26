Why Samuel Umtiti looks set to disappoint Arsenal and Manchester United

The France international has missed most of the season through injury but has been repeatedly linked with English clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Clement Lenglet has usurped Umtiti as Gerard Pique’s central defensive partner in the World Cup winner's absence, but Le Parisien has reported that the 25-year-old believes leaving the Camp Nou would be a backwards step for his career.

The Frenchman is said to have told the Spanish club to resist any offers for him, with Juventus also showing interest in the £69 million-rated defender.

Umtiti is determined to regain his place in Catalonia and has even set his sights on becoming club captain in the future.

The former Lyon centre-back has made just 12 La Liga appearances this season due to a knee injury, but has another four years left to run on his deal at Barça.

