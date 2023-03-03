Why Sir Alex Ferguson thinks Anfield has the best atmosphere in the country

Football fans love to debate which football ground has the best atmosphere in the country, but even former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson believes that Liverpool's home stadium is the greatest in English football.

Speaking to Gary Neville for LadBible in 2021, Sir Alex discussed the stadiums - other than Old Trafford - that had the best atmosphere whenever he managed there. For the Scotsman, nowhere else in England came close to Liverpool's home stadium.

“Anfield," Ferguson bluntly revealed. "Electric.

“It’s a marvellous atmosphere. You have to expect that atmosphere even if you’re losing."

In total, Ferguson managed a team 30 times at the iconic Merseyside ground, once with Aberdeen in the European Cup and on 27 occasions with Manchester United in the league, twice in the FA Cup.

His record was actually superior than Liverpool's in those 27 league visits, too, winning 11 games compared to the Reds' 10, with the sides sharing six draws between them.

However, regardless of the result, Ferguson suggests the Liverpool fan base made it the most difficult away game every season.

“It was a really volatile atmosphere.”

Among those 11 victories Ferguson achieved at Anfield were decisive games in title races, with John O'Shea's last-minute winner in 2007 and a convincing 3-1 triumph ten years beforehand in 1997. However, as he mentions, the crowd continues to make the game difficult no matter the scoreline.

Manchester United travel to Anfield on Sunday with the League Cup already secured this season, looking to avenge their 4-0 defeat at the ground last campaign as Erik ten Hag manages at the stadium for the first time in his career.

A win would enable Manchester United to further cement their spot in the Champions League positions, while whispers of a title race would stay alive.

Liverpool, though, will be looking to end any hope of a late surge from the Red Devils into the top two positions with a strong performance of their own. A win for the home side would move them to within seven points of Manchester United, keeping their top four hopes well and truly alive.