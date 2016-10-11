Wijnaldum battling hamstring injury before United clash

Georginio Wijnaldum could be in doubt for Liverpool's crunch Premier League clash with Manchester United after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty.

The Netherlands midfielder was substituted after 62 minutes in Monday's 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to France, secured by a thumping 30-yard effort from United's France star Paul Pogba.

Dutch head coach Danny Blind revealed that Wijnaldum had requested to be withdrawn in Amsterdam, and Reds fans may take heart from Blind's estimation of the injury's severity before Monday's heavyweight meeting.

"Gini had some slight hamstring problems," Blind said. "He told me during half time that he needed to be subbed in the second half."

Wijnaldum has become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's all-action Liverpool side since completing a reported £25million move from Newcastle United, appearing all seven of their Premier League games so far this term.

Fourth-placed Liverpool could also be missing Adam Lallana for United's Anfield visit, the England midfielder skipped international duty due to a groin issue.