Wilfried Zaha confident of joining Everton before Thursday’s transfer deadline

Wilfried Zaha is confident of sealing a move to Everton before Thursday's transfer deadline, according to the Independent.

The Crystal Palace winger is keen to leave Selhurst Park this summer and expects to get his wish this week.

Zaha's hopes of joining Arsenal were dashed last week when the north Londoners announced the £72m purchase of Nicolas Pepe.

Everton have since emerged as contenders to land the Ivory Coast international, with a bid of £65m likely to be sufficient as long as the money is paid up front.

The Toffees are still working on the structure of their offer but Palace are reportedly resigned to losing their star man.

The two clubs will lock horns at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

