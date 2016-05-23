Wilkins backs Mourinho appointment

Former Manchester United midfielder Ray Wilkins is confident Jose Mourinho is the "right person" to succeed Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford.

Van Gaal's uninspiring two-year spell at United is expected to come to an end on Monday just two days after winning the FA Cup with a 2-1 defeat of Crystal Palace at Wembley.

And Wilkins, who also played for Chelsea and worked as assistant boss under Gianluca Vialli, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Carlo Ancelotti and Guus Hiddink at Stamford Bridge, says Mourinho is the ideal replacement should United firm up their reported interest in the Portuguese.

He told Sky Sports News: "He's the right person to carry them forward.

"If they were to go for Jose it would be a good choice.

"He will bring winning days back to Manchester United, that's a certainty."

Mourinho's reluctance to blood young players – something United are renown for – in his previous jobs has caused concern among some United fans but Wilkins is optimistic he will look beyond the transfer market for new talent.

"Hopefully he will bring through some young players," he added.

"They blooded seven or eight young players last year and every one of them showed that they can play at the level required of Manchester United.

"A home grown player will also be given a chance by the supporters and Jose would have noticed that.

"When he brings in players, he will bring in players of quality."